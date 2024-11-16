Georgia basketball silenced an electric Georgia Tech home crowd with a dominant second half run, swatting the Yellow Jackets out of McCamish Pavilion 77-69.

The Bulldogs (4-0) grappled with their big-city rivals through the first eight minutes of the second half before taking over. UGA trailed Tech 39-36 with 12 minutes to go before a 14-0 Bulldog run flipped the lead for good.

A strong defensive outing from White’s Bulldogs had compensated for a poor marksmanship, as UGA was 0-for-15 from 3-point range before the run.

Then the Bulldogs saw a few more layups and free throws fall, leading up to a technical foul by Yellow Jacket center Doryan Onwuchekwa set up a 42-39 UGA lead.

Then the shots finally started falling for the Bulldogs, as superstar freshman Asa Newell nailed the team’s first 3-pointer of the day. Vanderbilt transfer Tyrin Lawrence connected on a pair of layups and Newell flushed another dunk to close the run with a 50-39 lead.

Tech never got closer than six points to Georgia after that. The Bulldogs buried 10 of their final 11 shots, gradually thinning the home crowd out in the last five minutes.

Point guard Silas Demary Jr. imposed himself physically with a team-leading 16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal. Newell overcame a slow start against Tech’s star center, Baye Ndongo, to add 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.

UGA coach Mike White earned his second consecutive win over Tech and avenged his controversial 2022 loss in Atlanta, the first time he coached in the rivalry.

It was the 200th meeting between the two programs, Tech holding an all-time series lead of 107-93. The Bulldogs have won seven of the last nine meetings.

The physical lineup that White imported proved to make a difference in Atlanta. The Bulldogs outscored Tech 46-28 in the paint and won the rebounding battle again, 40-34.

Georgia entered Friday averaging nearly 46 rebounds per game, good for the 23rd-most in the country.

The Bulldogs also notched four more blocks, a category that the team was ranked fifth in the country in entering the game.

Both offenses looked uncomfortable early in front of the massive crowd, combining to score just seven points through the first five minutes.

The Bulldogs struggled to get open looks before Somto Cyril sparked his offense with five straight points. The 6-11, 260-pound freshman followed a free throw with a pair of strong buckets in the paint, starting a 9-0 UGA run.

A pair of Blue Cain free throws at the 10:02 mark gave Georgia a 13-7 lead.

Tech answered with a couple buckets before the Bulldogs went on another run, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 10-0 from the 6:54 mark to 4:01.

A late Cyril dunk gave him seven points at the half, as UGA led 27-19.

Cyril, Newell and the rest of Georgia’s physical offense dominated the paint, where it outscored Tech 20-8 in the first half. The Bulldogs also won the first half’s rebounding battle 26-20.