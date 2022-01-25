Georgia basketball looking to avoid ‘Groundhog Day’ at home against Alabama

The Bulldogs (5-14, 0-6 SEC) have traveled to play at Kentucky, Mississippi State, Auburn, and South Carolina with one home contest against Vanderbilt since their SEC opener at home on Jan. 4.

Georgia basketball is back at home for just the second time in six games against Alabama at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

“We have to quit having ‘Groundhog Day’ as soon as something goes wrong for us,” UGA coach Tom Crean said. “That’s the biggest challenge right now because sometimes we make the game too hard on ourselves when it’s as simple as throwing the ball into the post or communicating on a screen - those types of things.”

The Crimson Tide (13-6, 4-3) ride a two-game win streak into Athens headlined by a 70-67 toppling of No. 19-ranked LSU. Alabama, notorious for leading the SEC in 3-point attempts and 3-pointers made, is led by a guard trifecta of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, and Keon Ellis.

Shackelford’s 16.9 points per game is the third-most in the SEC. The junior is shooting 36.1 percent from 3-point range this season.