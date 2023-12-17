ATHENS – Georgia basketball took its time working back into playing shape after its 11-day break, gutting out a rocky 66-58 win over High Point on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (7-3) trailed the Panthers (8-4) through most of the first half before seizing control late in the second half. UGA mounted a 12-3 scoring run from the 8:18 mark to 3:15 remaining to snag a 59-50 lead.

The teams traded blows from there, and the Bulldogs sank five of their last six free throw attempts to seal the win.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim nailed a four-point play at the 5:35 mark to take Georgia’s first two-possession lead of the game. RJ Melendez delivered a steal-and-slam two possessions later as the scattered Stegeman Coliseum crowd celebrated its first comfortable lead of the day.

Freshman Silas Demary led the Bulldog offense for the second time this season, scoring 12 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block.

Georgia coach Mike White’s main concern was defending High Point’s offensive firepower. The Panthers entered Athens ranked No. 9 in points per game (89.4) and 3-pointers made (105).

In fact, it was the Bulldogs’ offense – particularly in the paint – that kept High Point in the lead for most of the game. Georgia, out-rebounded 51-40 on Saturday, pulled down just 7 offensive boards, compared to High Point’s 25.

That gave High Point plenty more scoring opportunities than Georgia had. The Panthers took 21 more shots from the floor than Georgia did and scored 13 second chance points.

Georgia cut High Point’s early 10-point lead down to a 33-30 halftime advantage with a pair of late scoring runs.

The Bulldogs’ 11-day break wore on its offense in the first 12 minutes, as they shot a sluggish 4 of 14. The Panthers looked much sharper from the tip, sinking four 3-pointers to build a 20-10 lead by the 8:40 mark.

That was when Georgia started showing signs of life offensively. Silas Demary nailed a corner 3-pointer to ignite an 8-0 scoring run for the Bulldogs.

UGA closely trailed the Panthers throughout the rest of the half, mounting a 6-0 run to pull within a possession of High Point right before the buzzer.

High Point simply created more scoring opportunities than UGA throughout the half. The Panthers scored 11 points off their 15 offensive rebounds while Georgia failed to score on one offensive rebound.

The Bulldogs only took 23 shots in the half. High Point took 40.

Georgia is back in action hosting Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.