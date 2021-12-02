Georgia basketball win over No. 18 Memphis was ‘needed,’ Tom Crean feels sense of urgency

ATHENS — Tom Crean is not one for hyperbole, but the Georgia basketball coach wasn’t afraid to say what everyone was thinking on Wednesday night. “We needed something good to happen for us,” Crean said, as joyous to share a milestone 400th career victory with his family and the Georgia basketball fans as he was relieved to see his new-look squad get a quality win. “We needed a win to validate how hard this team has worked.”

The Bulldogs (3-5) also needed a win to restore faith in the direction of the program after a 68-65 home loss to Wofford on Sunday. Program changer Georgia snapped a four-game losing streak with the 82-79 upset over No. 18 Memphis (5-2), sweeping a home-and-home series against coach Penny Hardaway. It was just two years ago that Crean and Georgia went into FedEx Forum in Memphis and beat the No 9-ranked Tigers 65-62.

RELATED: Antman Edwards and Georgia shock Top 10 Memphis on road The 2019 win at Memphis marked UGA’s first road win over a Top 10 team in more than 15 years. It was only the second road win over a Top 25 non-conference opponent in program history. But this win on Wednesday night may prove bigger if the Bulldogs can build on it.

Kairo Oquendo, an explosive 6-foot-4 talent Crean identified and recruited out of Florida SouthWestern (JC), scored a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting against Memphis. Oquendo also made the play of the game with a steal and breakaway dunk in the final minutes. “Kario is just scratching the surface,” said Crean, who watched Oquendo struggle in his first two games at the D-1 level, scoring 9 points with 3 turnovers in the opener against Florida International, and no points with 3 turnovers in 26 minutes at Cincinnati in the second game of the season. The version of Kario Oquendo that sat behind the microphone six games later, having outplayed Memphis’ talented roster, was a different young man. “We feel like we can play with anybody,” Oquendo said matter-of-factly. “It was a different type of energy tonight. I felt this was the hardest we played all season. “We have to piggyback off this and keep it going.” Year Four

Indeed, it’s Year Four for Crean, and new athletic director Josh Brooks is going to want to see more progress in the program when it comes time for season-ending evaluations. To date, Crean has improved the Bulldogs’ SEC win total from his first year (2) to the second (5) and third (7) after taking over a depressed basketball culture in 2018. Georgia has yet to make the NCAA tournament under Crean — Year Two, with Anthony Edwards, was cut short by the Covid pandemic after UGA beat Ole Miss to open the SEC tourney.. Crean has, however, shown he can recruit and develop elite talent. Edwards, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, chose Georgia over every school in the nation. Edwards left UGA praising his experience and the lessons learned from Crean. One year earlier, Crean helped polish the skills of Nicolas Claxton, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.