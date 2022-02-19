Georgia debunks ‘inaccurate to incomplete’ reports on Wade Mason suspension from men’s basketball team

The University of Georgia Athletic Association issued a release on Saturday morning debunking “completely inaccurate” and “incomplete” reports surrounding the men’s basketball program: “There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature. The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.” The reports are related to the suspension of UGA men’s basketball assistant coach Wade Mason, a first-year hire from Stephen F. Austin who was suspended after a halftime incident at LSU last Wednesday.

Mason, who has a two-year contract, has been suspended with pay, per an AJC.com report, after an altercation with UGA director of player development Brian Fish in Baton Rouge. A scheduled Zoom press conference with Georgia coach Tom Crean was canceled on Friday afternoon after reports surfaced related to the assistant coach’s suspension. The Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12 SEC) play host to Ole Miss at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum looking to break a six-game losing streak that dates back to their win over Alabama.

The team will be down one of its three assistants for the SEC Network-televised game with Mason suspended. The Bulldogs are already short-handed on the bench, lacking frontcourt size and depth on account of injuries. Power forwards and team captains P.J. Horne and Jailyn Ingram suffered season-ending knee injuries earlier this season.