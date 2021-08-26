Georgia basketball non-conference slate features home dates with Memphis, Georgia Tech

ATHENS — Coach Tom Crean’s reloaded Georgia basketball team will open the season on Nov. 9 against Florida International, one of 10 non-conference home games this season at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs have other marquee non-conference home games with Georgia Tech (Nov. 19) and Memphis (Dec. 1). Georgia has won five straight over the Yellow Jackets and beat a Top 10-ranked Penny Hardaway-coached Tigers team on the road last season. RELATED: Georgia adds hot-shooting guard Kario Oquendo to rebuilt roster

Georgia’s challenging trips away from Athens in non-conference play include a road trop to Cincinnati on Nov. 13, and a trip to the Legenda Classic in Newark, N.J., were a four-team field that also includes Northwestern, Providence and Virginia awaits. “Our priority is to build a schedule that will prepare us for conference play,” said Crean, who is entering his fourth year leading the program. RELATED: Dick Vitale gives his take on Tom Crean, and basketball biggest issue