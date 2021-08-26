Georgia basketball non-conference slate features home dates with Memphis, Georgia Tech
ATHENS — Coach Tom Crean’s reloaded Georgia basketball team will open the season on Nov. 9 against Florida International, one of 10 non-conference home games this season at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs have other marquee non-conference home games with Georgia Tech (Nov. 19) and Memphis (Dec. 1). Georgia has won five straight over the Yellow Jackets and beat a Top 10-ranked Penny Hardaway-coached Tigers team on the road last season.
Georgia’s challenging trips away from Athens in non-conference play include a road trop to Cincinnati on Nov. 13, and a trip to the Legenda Classic in Newark, N.J., were a four-team field that also includes Northwestern, Providence and Virginia awaits.
“Our priority is to build a schedule that will prepare us for conference play,” said Crean, who is entering his fourth year leading the program.
“I believe we have done just that. We’ve had an excellent summer building chemistry and camaraderie among our returnees and newcomers. This schedule will challenge us and also allow us to grow before we begin SEC play in January.”