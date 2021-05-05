Hot-shooting guard Kario Oquendo chooses Georgia basketball over Oregon, Marquette

ATHENS — Hot-shooting junior college transfer guard Kario Oquendo has chosen Georgia over Oregon and Marquette and will play for coach Tom Crean and the Bulldogs next season.

Oquendo, a 6-foot-4, 194-pounder originally from Titusville, Fla., scored 13.5 points per game and averaged 3.8 rebounds for Florida Southwestern State College last season, shooting 55.4 percent from the floor and 40.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

Oquendo, one of only three freshmen to earn first-team all-conference honors, hits 51.3 percent from 3-point range in league play last season.