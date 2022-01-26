Georgia basketball upsets Alabama 82-76, earns first SEC win
Georgia basketball upset Alabama 82-76 and earned its first conference win Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.
The Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) limited the sharp-shooting Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4) to just 9 made 3-pointers on 34 attempts.
Aaron Cook led UGA with 15 points, 4 assists, and a rebound. The Gonzaga transfer scored 11 of his points in the second half.
Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points, dished out 2 assists, and grabbed 3 rebounds for Alabama.
The two squads traded blows in the first half. Alabama and Georgia leaned heavily on the 3-point shot, shooting 6 of 16 and 6 of 17, respectively.
A Jaxon Etter 3-pointer at the 7:37 mark gave the Bulldogs a 27-19 advantage, their largest lead of the first half.
The Tide snatched the lead back at the 4:32 mark via a Shackelford 3-pointer. The junior had 16 of his team’s 42 points by halftime.
A Noah Gurley layup at the end of the half put Alabama ahead 42-36 at intermission.
Alabama held a comfortable single-digit lead over Georgia in the second half until an Aaron Cook corner 3-pointer tied the game at 48. The Tide jumped back ahead, but a Kario Oquendo double-pump jam ended 3-minute UGA drought.
A Baumann 3-pointer at the 10:29 mark pulled Georgia back within one. The Bulldogs finally took their first lead of the second half on the shoulders of 3 consecutive Jabri Abdur Rahim free throws at the 4:11 mark.
UGA utilized the free throw line to turn the Tide, sinking 18 in the final six minutes. Abdur Rahim accounted for 11 of those points.
Georgia will be back on the road against Vanderbilt at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.