Georgia basketball upsets Alabama 82-76, earns first SEC win

Georgia basketball upset Alabama 82-76 and earned its first conference win Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs (6-14, 1-6 SEC) limited the sharp-shooting Crimson Tide (13-7, 4-4) to just 9 made 3-pointers on 34 attempts. Aaron Cook led UGA with 15 points, 4 assists, and a rebound. The Gonzaga transfer scored 11 of his points in the second half.

Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points, dished out 2 assists, and grabbed 3 rebounds for Alabama. The two squads traded blows in the first half. Alabama and Georgia leaned heavily on the 3-point shot, shooting 6 of 16 and 6 of 17, respectively. A Jaxon Etter 3-pointer at the 7:37 mark gave the Bulldogs a 27-19 advantage, their largest lead of the first half.

The Tide snatched the lead back at the 4:32 mark via a Shackelford 3-pointer. The junior had 16 of his team’s 42 points by halftime. A Noah Gurley layup at the end of the half put Alabama ahead 42-36 at intermission. Alabama held a comfortable single-digit lead over Georgia in the second half until an Aaron Cook corner 3-pointer tied the game at 48. The Tide jumped back ahead, but a Kario Oquendo double-pump jam ended 3-minute UGA drought.