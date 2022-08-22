Kirby Smart on playing marquee non-conference foes at Georgia: ‘We don’t run from that’

Between the two Notre Dame games, last year’s Clemson opener and this year’s game against Oregon, Georgia is no stranger to playing big games against non-conference foes. That comes in addition to Georgia’s SEC slate. And even though a recent report from ESPN’s Chris Low indicates the league is leaning towards a nine-game conference schedule with the impending additions of Texas and Oklahoma, Georgia still wants to schedule the best teams from outside the SEC. “It’s never changed for us,” Smart said. “It has always been my philosophy to go play quality opponents, Power-5 opponents, a good matchup. I don’t care if it’s home and home. I don’t care if it’s neutral site. Go play a good team that helps your team get better. When you play in the SEC, you’re going to run the gauntlet anyways. What’s playing one more good, physical team. We don’t run from that at Georgia. We try to embrace that.”

It helps that Georgia has made it a habit of winning non-conference games. Georgia has lost only one non-conference game since Smart became the head coach, and that was back in his first season against Georgia Tech. Georgia plays Georgia Tech in Athens to end this season, while also hosting Samford and Kent State. Last year’s game against Clemson helped propel Georgia to its national championship run, as it was the only one-score game Georgia played all season. The Bulldogs didn’t score an offensive touchdown in that game but still prevailed thanks to its strong defense. The hero of that game, safety Chris Smith, is very much looking forward to this year’s opener against Oregon. The game will be played in his hometown of Atlanta and he will have a number of family members in the game that will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We’re just looking to go out there and compete the best we can,” Smith said. The Bulldogs begin the season ranked as the No. 3 team in the country, while the Ducks enter the contest as the No. 11 team in the country. It’s one of three ranked games to be played during the opening week of the season, with No. 2 Ohio State hosting No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 19 Arkansas taking on No. 23 Cincinnati.