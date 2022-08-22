Dominick Blaylock’s strong start all the more important as injuries mount at wide receiver

Much like last season, injuries at wide receiver have quickly become a problem for the Georgia Bulldogs. Speedy sophomore Arian Smith has already had ankle surgery, sidelining him for the foreseeable future. Freshman De’Nylon Morrissette has been dealing with a knee injury that has only just now begun to allow to ramp at practice. Then on Saturday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart revealed that senior Kearis Jackson is dealing with an Achilles/ankle injury. Smart did stress that Jackson was held out as a more precautionary measure than anything else. But it still paints a less than rosy picture at a key position for the Bulldogs this season.

“The number one thing we can do is to have more depth at the position and not have to count on freshmen,” Smart said. “Every year that I have been here we have had freshmen lead us in receiving.” Related: Receiver Kearis Jackson tops Georgia football injury report from Scrimmage Two Perhaps that is what makes Smart’s mention of Dominick Blaylock all the more encouraging. While the Georgia head coach was, and always is, hesitant to give out praise following a scrimmage, Blaylock was the first player Smart identified.

“Dominick (Blaylock) made a nice play,” Smart said. “Young guys at wide out continue to step up.” Blaylock no longer classifies as a young guy as he is now in his fourth year in the program. He made an early impact as a freshman and really found his footing towards the end of the 2019 campaign. He had touchdowns in key rivalry wins over Flordia, Auburn and Georgia Tech. But in the opening quarter of the team’s SEC championship defeat to LSU, Blaylock tore his ACL. He then tore the same ACL next August just after he had been cleared for football activities. It dealt a tough blow to both Blaylock and the Georgia pass catchers.