Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA can respond to Andrew Paul’s injury
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,761 (Aug. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for Georgia at running back after Andrew Paul’s torn ACL.
Beginning of the show: Georgia freshman running back Andrew Paul has suffered an ACL tear and the injury has raised questions about the Bulldogs’ depth at Paul’s position. UGA is down to just four scholarship backs -- while Paul is sidelined -- and that includes Kendall Milton, who has missed two scrimmages because of a lingering hamstring injury.
However, hope is certainly not lost for UGA, and I’ll explain why on today’s show -- including how the Bulldogs can respond to having one fewer running back this season than it expected to have.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to look back on the second preseason scrimmage for the Bulldogs Saturday and to look ahead to the season opener vs. Oregon.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a continuation of the war of words between Kentucky coach Mark Stoops and South Carolina coach Shane Beamer.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
