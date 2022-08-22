Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,761 (Aug. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for Georgia at running back after Andrew Paul’s torn ACL.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA can respond to Andrew Paul’s injury

Beginning of the show: Georgia freshman running back Andrew Paul has suffered an ACL tear and the injury has raised questions about the Bulldogs’ depth at Paul’s position. UGA is down to just four scholarship backs -- while Paul is sidelined -- and that includes Kendall Milton, who has missed two scrimmages because of a lingering hamstring injury.