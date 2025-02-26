ATHENS — Georgia will have 14 players participating in this week’s NFL combine.

That’s a lot of talent off to the NFL. Only Ohio State has more players at the event this week. Multiple Georgia players are expected to test well, with Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks expected to potentially be taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

Of course, with those players gone someone will need to replace them. Georgia ranks 105th in the country in returning production per ESPN’s Bill Connelly.

Georgia has recruited well, as it has signed a top four recruiting class in each of the last nine recruiting cycles. The Bulldogs have a number of players ready to step in for those heading off to the NFL.

Below is our first guess at who will step in for each of the players heading off to the NFL. It won’t be a surprise to see many of those replacements follow in the footsteps of Walker, Williams and Starks and at one point head to the next level.

The talent at Georgia under Kirby Smart is always that good.

Running back Trevor Etienne: Nate Frazier

Frazier actually had a better year than Etienne, with the freshman leading the team in rushing. Frazier will have to become a leader on this Georgia team, while improving his ball security as he grows into a bigger role in the Georgia offense.

Wide receiver Arian Smith: Zachariah Branch

Noah Thomas may be a better bet at this point to lead Georgia in receiving, which Smith did last season for Georgia.

But Branch brings a speed element to the Georgia offense that can come close to what Smith did. Drops were an issue for Smith this past year, but he also took steps to become a more complete receiver. Branch hopes to replicate that this season.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett: Dillon Bell

Gunner Stockton is going to need a dependable target. Bell has the versatility to do that for Georgia and thanks to his running back background, excel in the short area of the field.

While Branch may see more snaps at the slot than Bell, the latter offers a chance to be an easy button for the Georgia offense this coming season.

Offensive tackle Xavier Truss: Earnest Greene

You could put Monroe Freeling here as well, but Georgia is going to have a new starting right tackle in 2025.

Greene has started 23 games at left tackle over the last two seasons at Georgia and could easily stay there again in 2025. Greene has the most career starts of any returning Georgia offensive lineman. He’ll be looked to as a key leader in 2025.

Offensive guard Tate Ratledge: Micah Morris

Morris could very well play left guard but from an experience and leadership standpoint, Morris will have to bring to the table what Ratledge did a season ago.

Morris started five games last season for Georgia and no player has been with Georgia longer than Morris. That time with the program should help an offensive line that needs to take a step forward.

Offensive guard Dylan Fairchild: Daniel Calhoun

Calhoun could step in at either guard spot, playing opposite Morris. He’ll need to make a big jump as a redshirt freshman to play winning football this coming season.

Center Jared Wilson: Drew Bobo

This is one of the easier replacements to predict, as Bobo filled in for Wilson in wins over Auburn and Mississippi State.

Bobo is entering his fourth year in the program and while Wilson is expected to be one of the top centers taken in this year’s draft, the drop off between Wilson and Bobo may not be that stark.

Defensive end Mykel Williams: Gabe Harris

It may be easier to slide fellow 5-star prospect Joseph Jonah-Ajonye here, but Harris' ability to play at both defensive end and outside linebacker allows him to fill the role previously occupied by Williams.

The potential first-round pick had 5.0 sacks for Georgia last season. The defensive staff would be thrilled if Harris could have similar production this fall.

Defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

This is a massive season for Jonah-Ajonye. He seemed poised to make an impact last fall, only for a foot injury to force him into a redshirt.

Ingram-Dawkins looked to be Georgia’s most disruptive defensive lineman this past season. Jonah-Ajonye could go a long way to validating his 5-star reputation if he’s able to replicate Ingram-Dawkins this coming season.

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson: Christen Miller

Miller is now the oldest player on Georgia’s defensive line, entering his fourth season in Athens.

Like Brinson, Miller has a colorful personality. Miller showed real promise down the stretch, even while dealing with a shoulder injury. Georgia would benefit greatly if he took a big leap as a player this fall.

Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse: Jordan Hall

Stackhouse was a mainstay on Georgia’s defensive line over his five seasons in Athens. Hall meanwhile has been unable to get onto the field in a consistent manner.

Look for Hall to get some more snaps at nose tackle this fall, a spot previously held by Stackhouse.

Linebacker Jalon Walker: Chris Cole

CJ Allen will take up the leadership role previously held by Walker. But from an impact standpoint, especially as a pass rusher, we’re very interested to see what Cole does as he takes another step.

Cole impressed filling in for Smael Mondon this past season. Now it’ll be time for him to take the next step as a playmaker on Georgia’s defense.

Linebacker Smael Mondon: Raylen Wilson

You could easily go Cole or fellow sophomore Justin Williams here. Williams figures to see an uptick in snaps after Wilson’s departure.

But Wilson has another level he can get to in his game. Alongside Allen, he’ll be looked to as a leader for Georgia. He’s got great athleticism and a chance to really pop as he enters his third season with the Bulldogs.

Safety Malaki Starks: KJ Bolden

This is perhaps too easy. Both were 5-star prospects from the state of Georgia. Starks and Bolden both impressed as freshmen.

Now Bolden will have to take another step forward this coming season. Starks was a pivotal leader for Georgia and that will be an area where Smart wants to see Bolden take a big step forward. He has all the athletic gifts to be an All-American, just as Starks was at Georgia.