ESPN expert: Georgia football to tie record in 2022 NFL Draft, 14 players projected to be taken

ATHENS — Georgia football’s collection and development of talent under Kirby Smart has been well-documented, and the Bulldogs are on the verge of yet another unprecedented achievement in the NFL. Georgia will set a new school-record for more players selected on one NFL Draft this year, surpassing the mark set last season (nine) and challenging the national record of 14 set by LSU in the 2020 draft.

ESPN insider Jordan Reid protects 14 Bulldogs to be selected in the upcoming draft (April 28-30) in his most recent paysite article. Amazing, the Bulldogs actually have 16 players with NFL draft grades, meaning the record could be broken. RELATED: Weighing in on Big Board, Mike Griffith gives take on draftable Dawgs Georgia sent a program-record 14 players to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, where just weeks earlier the Bulldogs beat Alabama by a 33-18 count in the CFP Championship Game. RELATED: Parting shots from Georgia football NFL combine, amazing event for UGA Smart said he isn’t certain if he’ll make an in-person appearance at the draft, which is in Las Vegas, as the Georgia player recruiting — and retainment — schedule has been booked for UGA’s busy, rebuilt coaching staff.

Reid’s projections suggest four Bulldogs will be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft — which would be another school record. Further, there could be 10 Georgia football players selected in the first three rounds, which would be yet another school mark. Here’s a look at where UGA players are expected to be picked in the most recent ESPN draft report: 2022 NFL Draft FIRST ROUND No. 7 Travon Walker, N.Y. Giants No. 13 Jordan Davis, Houston No. 23 Devonte Wyatt, Arizona No. 32 Nakobe Dean, Detroit 2022 NFL Draft SECOND ROUND

No. 36 Quay Walker, N.Y. Giants No. 49 Lewis Cine, New Orleans No. 53 George Pickens, Green Bay No. 58 Jamaree Salyer, Atlanta 2022 NFL Draft THIRD ROUND No. 70 Channing Tindall, Jacksonville No. 102 James Cook, Miami 2022 NFL Draft FIFTH ROUND

No. 163 Zamir White, N.Y. Jets 2022 NFL Draft SIXTH ROUND No. 205 Derion Kendrick, Houston No. 215 Justin Shaffer, Arizona 2022 NFL Draft SEVENTH ROUND No. 255 Adam Anderson, L.A. Chargers RELATED: Attorney for Adam Anderson files for case dismissal *Punter Jake Camarda and tight end John FitzPatrick also have NFL draft grades and could be selected.

