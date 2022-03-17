The latest on former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson: Workout impresses, lawyer files for dismissal

ATHENS — The attorney for Adam Anderson has filed a motion that Anderson’s case be dismissed. Anderson, who was arrested on the charge of rape on Nov. 10 and released on a $25,000 bond on Nov. 17, has remained in limbo while waiting for the prosecution to move forward, if it is indeed going to pursue the case.

RELATED: Details emerge, Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson charged with rape Attorney Steve Sadow notes in the motion he filed in the Superior Court of Athens-Clarke County on Thursday that Anderson was arrested on Nov. 10, 2021 …. “approximately 128 days, (4 months, 8 days)” ago at the time of his filing. RELATED: Adam Anderson allowed to return to Athens area for workout, felony case pending Chief Judge Eric W. Norris will either sign what’s known in legal terms as a “rule nisi,” and assign a court date for the case, or he will request a response to Sadow’s motion from the prosecution before deciding how to move forward. Anderson, who was widely projected as a first-round NFL draft pick last fall, held a private workout in front of NFL scouts in the Athens area on Tuesday -- the day before UGA players worked out in front of more than 100 NFL coaches and scouts at the Bulldogs’ indoor facility. Anderson’s workout took place at a nearby high school with 17 NFL teams represented, per a Pro Football Network report.

The court granted a motion in February that was filed by Sadow to modify the conditions of the original bond, thereby allowing Anderson to return to the Athens area for the workout. Anderson was previously barred from appearing in the Western Judicial Circuit — Athens and Oconee County — except for legal matters and academic matters that had to do with the University of Georgia. Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 237 pounds, Anderson ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.5-second range, per the report, and recorded a 39-inch vertical leap and a 133-inch broad jump. Anderson’s broad jump would have tied for best in class among the linebackers at the NFL Combine. His 40 time would have been among the position leaders which included his former UGA teammates Channing Tindall (4.47) and Quay Walker (4.52). “It was reported to me he had a fabulous workout,” Sadow said, “and everyone is interested pending resolution of the case.” Anderson was a team captain for his final game at Georgia on Oct. 30, 2021, before being suspended indefinitely by coach Kirby Smart on Nov. 1, when the school said it learned of the allegation filed in a field case on Oct. 29. RELATED: Second accuser surfaces, Anderson released on bond

Anderson led Georgia in sacks (5) at the time of his suspension and ranked fifth on the team with 32 tackles. The 2022 NFL Draft is set for April 28-30, with a school-record number of Georgia football players expected to be drafted. The Bulldogs set a school mark for the most players invited to the NFL combine (14) earlier this month, and the 122 NFL coaches and scouts on hand at the team’s Pro Day workout on Wednesday was also a school mark. RELATED: Kirby Smart puts Georgia football record-breaking Pro Day into perspective .

UGA News