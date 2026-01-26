Georgia football will produce another rich NFL draft class, with as many as three Bulldogs picked in the first round.

Georgia had 63 players on NFL active rosters this season, and for the 25th consecutive season will have a representative playing in the Super Bowl with former team captain Jared Wilson a rookie offensive guard with the New England Patriots.

UGA will also have a business school graduate and former graduate assistant coach represented, as Mike Macdonald led Seattle to the Super Bowl in his second season as the Seahawks head coach.

The Bulldogs who are among those projected as potential first-round 2026 NFL Draft picks when the event takes place April 23-25:

• LB CJ Allen

• WR Zachariah Branch

• OT Monroe Freeling

There are seven other outgoing Georgia players who have jumped into the NFL draft evaluation to take part in postseason all-star practices and games.

Three Georgia players were on site at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Monday and will begin practicing on Tuesday with 28 NFL General Managers expected on site along a dozen NFL head coaches:

• CB Daylen Everette

• P Brett Thorson

• LS Beau Gardner

Former Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., who played the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to Arkansas, is also expected to compete at the Senior Bowl practices and play in the game.

The Senior Bowl game is at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium (TV: NFL Network).

UGA has four players in the East-West Shine Bowl, all hoping to improve their draft stock to the extent they can be selected rather than sign as free agents:

• WR Dillon Bell

• WR Colbie Young

• OG Micah Morris

• WR Noah Thomas

The East-West Shrine Bowl is at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (TV: NFL Network).

Former Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr., who played for the Bulldogs in 2022 and 2023 before transferring to Florida State for the 2024 season and Oklahoma for the 2025 season is also expected to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Other Georgia players who are not playing in either of the all-star practices and games who could get invites to the NFL combine, which takes place Feb. 26-March 1 in Indianapolis:

• DT Christen Miller

• TE Oscar Delp

• RB Josh McCray

• RB Cash Jones

• FS Jacory Thomas