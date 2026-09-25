The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Oklahoma in a Week 4 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Arkansas 45-17 last week to move to 3-0 and 1-0 in SEC play this season. This is the first time Oklahoma and Georgia will play since the 2018 Rose Bowl.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: Game time for Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Oklahoma game is set for a 3:30 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: TV Channel for Week 4 game

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, Stormy Buonantony will call the game.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: How to watch online, stream Week 4 game

The Georgia football-Oklahoma game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Oklahoma: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 3 game

Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 44.5.

Georgia is 3-0 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Arkansas

On Brent Venables’ defensive traits...

“Very fundamentally sound, aggressive, attacking. They lead the country, or tops in the country every year in tackles for a loss and sacks. I don’t think people give their coaches and their kids enough credit for how they play. They get off blocks. They strike you. They play with unbelievable pad level, and really an intensity that’s unmatched in terms of the way they play. You see it on tape. He’s always been that way. He did it at Clemson, and he’s just a great defensive coach.”

On Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna...

“He’s really explosive. That usually comes from speed. It comes from confidence. He can accelerate from point A to point B really fast. He’s a great returner. He’s got great hands. They find schemes, find ways to get him touches. He has to touch the ball to be explosive, and they’ve done a good job with that. You look at the history at what he’s been able to do in the return game and being able to touch the ball. He is a very good playmaker.”

On challenges from John Mateer...

“Obviously his athleticism pops out at you. He’s hard to tackle. He breaks a lot of tackles. He’s tough. You talk about the run game. He runs inside. He runs outside. He runs to pass. He scrambles to throw. He’s made explosives with his legs. I think back to last year, his growth because we didn’t play them. You saw his highlights and you saw the things he’s done. He’s become even more that way this year in terms of understanding our conference, when to run, when not to. He’s done a good job of it.”

Georgia football injury report