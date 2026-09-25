ATHENS — Gunner Stockton’s nation-leading pass efficiency-rating (259.27) will be in peril against a stout Oklahoma defense on Saturday.

Stockton might even have to play a full four-quarter game for the first time this season against a battle-test group of Sooners who have already played in front of more than 100,000 on the road at Michigan.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had plenty to say about Stockton this week, a quarterback he respects.

“The quarterback knows when to put it in different spots and when he’s got the matchups that they like,” Venables said, per SoonersWire.com. “He does a great job from an accuracy standpoint of taking the ball in their RPO world and putting it on the right shoulder with the right leverage.”

The Sooners are likely to play several coverages to confuse Stockton and challenge him, at times, to throw over the top — something he has not had to do in earlier games against overmatched opponents.

Stockton hit his deepest pass of the season in the Bulldogs’ 45-17 win over Craig Dandridge Jr., connecting on a 61-yard touchdown pass on a ball that traveled 43 yards in the air before hitting the receiver in stride.

“It’s awesome, I’ve done it a lot in practice, and it’s pretty neat to hit it in the game,” Stockton said.

“A lot of teams will (test me) a lot of different ways; they’re gonna max blitz you and load the box up or they will drop out and play coverage,” Stockton said. “It depends on what they are playing. You’ve got to play each play, you can’t drop back forever when it’s max blitz and try to take four hitches, or when it’s drop eight, you’ve got to asses the pocket and do what you can do.”

Things to Know about Georgia at Arkansas

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium

Rankings and records: Georgia (3-0), No. 2 in AP Top 25 Poll. Georgia, No. 8 in Sagarin computer rankings; Oklahoma (2-1) No. 12 (of 266) in Sagarin computer rankings.

TV/radio: ESPN; Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network radio; Sirius XM 84 or 172.

Weather: Sunny with a high of 83

Series: Georgia leads 1-0, won 54-48 (2OT) in 2018 Rose Bowl CFP semifinal.

Last meeting: Sony Michel broke loose for a 27-yard touchdown run in the second overtime as Georgia rallied from a 31-17 halftime deficit in the 2018 CFP Rose Bowl semifinal over a Baker Mayfield-led Sooners team.

Last outings: Georgia steamrolled Arkansas in Fayetteville, charging to a 38-3 lead before pulling the majority of starters, rushing for 254 yards while holding the Razorbacks to just 17 yards on the ground. Oklahoma slipped past a previously unbeaten New Mexico in Norman, Oklahoma, by a 14-6 count as John Mateer threw two touchdowns passes and the defense held firm, yielding only 185 total yards of offense and two field goals to the high-scoring Lobos.

Georgia injury report: OLB Amaris Williams (out); S Tyriq Green (out); OL Marcus Harrison (out); OLB Chase Linton (out); RB Nate Frazier (questionable); WR Isiah Canion (questionable); DE Justice Fitzpatrick (questionable).

Oklahoma injury report: WR Jer’Michael Carter (out); LN Taylor Helm (out); WR Trell Harris (out); LB Cole Sullivan (out); DB Michael Boganowski (out); OL Michael Fasusi (out); DT David Stone (questionable); LB Kip Lewis (probable).

The line: Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite.

5 more things to know about Oklahoma at Georgia

1) Gunner Stockton might not need flashy numbers to improve in the Heisman Trophy standings if he gets a win, as the Sooners represent a legit defense. Stockton sits tied for 10th among the favorites (+3000) having thrown 9 TD passes with only 7 interceptions through three games. Stockton is two TD passes away from tying his offensive coordinator, former UGA quarterback Mike Bobo, for eighth on UGA’s all-time TD passes list (38).

Stockton’s 12 TD passes this season have gone to 11 different receivers (Talyn Taylor has two). Sacovie White-Helton leads Georgia with eight receptions while Craig Dandridge Jr. leads the team with 166 yards receiving.

2) Georgia’s defensive front has feasted on overmatched opponents through the first three games, allowing only 45.7 rushing yards per game while recording eight sacks.

3) Peyton Woodring ranks as the most accurate field goal kicker in UGA history with an 88.23% rate of made kicks and is two field goals from moving into sole possession of sixth place on the all-time made field goals list and five field goals from claiming the fifth spot all to himself. Woodring is also four consecutive made extra points away from tying Rodrigo Blankenship for most consecutive PATs made in school history.

4) The Oklahoma defense leads the SEC and ranks fourth in the nation allowing 7.7 points per game an is the SEC leader in passing yards allowed (104.3 per game) and third-down-conversion rate (37.5%).

5) The Sooners’ program has never played at Georgia, but it has a history of big road wins against elite competition with a nation’s-best 3-0 record against top-five ranked competition since the start of the 2015 season and the best record in true road games vs. AP top-5 ranked opponents since 2000. John Mateer has six touchdown passes of more than 20 yards this season.