Dillon Bell chimed in at running back on Saturday, giving the Georgia run game a different look and dimension against Ball State.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs got a much-needed boost in the run game from Bell, who at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds would seem more than capable of handling a heightened role there.

Coach Kirby Smart said when the starters came out there was more work to be done in that area.

“We have to continue to work on the run game,” Smart said, “and be more efficient in the run game.”

Bell, a sophomore from The Kinkaid School in Houston, certainly looked like he could be part of the answer in the 45-0 win over Ball State at Sanford Stadium.

Bell served notice he could be an option when he took a shotgun handoff from Carson Beck on a second-and-1 at the Cardinals’ 21 in the second quarter and exploded out of the backfield.

The UGA receiver, wearing the No. 86, showed the vision of Kenny McIntosh and cut back with the quickness of D’Andre Swift, accelerating like James Cook as he sprinted 21 yards for a touchdown.

It was the most exciting run play of the season, and it was necessary, as Kendall Milton (7 carries, 18 yards, TD) continues to be visibly slowed by the hamstring that has ailed him and Daijun Edwards (knee sprain) missed another game.

“Dillon Bell,” Smart said, “gave us some nice juice there.”

Bell had 2 more carries for 7 yards to go along with 2 catches for 16 yards — and a dropped TD pass.

Having a speed back like Bell certainly complimented the power running from 6-0, 240-pound freshman Roderick Robinson, who took another step on Saturday with 5 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Here are three other takeaways from the win over Ball State:

Mekhi Mews News

Mews has outgrown the “nice little story” angle, changing the game with his 69-yard punt return touchdown on Saturday.

Mews combination of speed, power and quickness has also filled a need at receiver with Ladd McConkey (back) missing his second game this season.

Mews caught all three of his targets, taking them 27 yards in helping to move the sticks.

Offensive line mixing

Georgia’s occasional sputters in the run game and pass protection is a result of the newness in the group, according to Matt Stinchcomb.

“They have had difficulty, they have to get tied together along that offensive front,” said Stinchcomb, who was calling the game. “Right now, (there’s) some new faces in there playing together and it has not been well coordinated at times.”

Smart noted last week redshirt freshman left tackle Earnest Greene has more work to do, and it appeared there will be more teaching tape after the second game, as well.

Carson Beck’s second step

Beck wasn’t perfect in his second start — he fumbled during a first-quarter scramble and was picked off on a deep ball — but he was more than adequate.

Beck finished 23-of-30 passing for 283 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception.

“We have a quarterback that’s an accurate passer,” Smart said after taking Beck out at the end of the third quarter, “we’ve got some explosive players around him, and we’re still try to figure all that out.”