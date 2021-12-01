Cover 4 on Georgia football: Would an undefeated Alabama still be ranked ahead of UGA this week?

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. We thought it would be a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2021 SEC Championship Game between defending national champion Alabama and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this week. That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as those parting words that Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley had for their former players this week.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is: Do you think that UGA would still be ranked No. 1 right now ahead of an undefeated Alabama? Brandon Adams: Yes Why: There’s not a single result from the 2021 season that suggests Alabama is better than Georgia. Of course, that’s not a guarantee for what happens in the SEC championship, but UGA is the only choice to be ranked No. 1 at the moment regardless of Alabama’s record.

Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com , AJC Freelancer Mike Griffith: Yes Why: Georgia has displayed a dominant defense and won every game by double digits. Alabama has had its struggles. That would have been enough for the pollsters, collectively, to move the Bulldogs to the top.