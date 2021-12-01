Cover 4 on Georgia football: Would an undefeated Alabama still be ranked ahead of UGA this week?

@jeffsentell
Posted

DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platforms and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

We thought it would be a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2021 SEC Championship Game between defending national champion Alabama and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this week.

That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as those parting words that Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley had for their former players this week.

The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:

Do you think that UGA would still be ranked No. 1 right now ahead of an undefeated Alabama?

Brandon Adams: Yes

Why: There’s not a single result from the 2021 season that suggests Alabama is better than Georgia. Of course, that’s not a guarantee for what happens in the SEC championship, but UGA is the only choice to be ranked No. 1 at the moment regardless of Alabama’s record.

112721 Atlanta: Georgia running back James Cook (left) and tailback Zamir White celebrate a 45-0 victory over Georgia Tech in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com, AJC Freelancer

Mike Griffith: Yes

Why: Georgia has displayed a dominant defense and won every game by double digits. Alabama has had its struggles. That would have been enough for the pollsters, collectively, to move the Bulldogs to the top.

112721 Atlanta: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers breaks away from Georgia Tech defenders as he heads to the endzone on a long touchdown reception to take a 24-0 lead over Georgia Tech during the second quarter in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`
Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com, AJC Freelancer

Connor Riley: No

Why: Alabama is Alabama. Time is a flat circle. Alabama would still have better wins than Georgia at this point, even if the Bulldogs have looked like the more dominant team.

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat Auburn 24-22 in four overtimes on Saturday and will play Georgia at 4 p.m. next Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
@AlabamaFTBL, Dawgnation

Jeff Sentell: Yes

Why: By now? Yes. Especially after the last few unsteady weeks for Alabama. That said, I don’t think UGA would have overtaken the Tide at No. 1 until sometime in mid-November. That was when ‘Bama struggled to only beat LSU and Arkansas at home by a combined sum of 13 points.

Georgia true freshman TE Brock Bowers romps for one of his two touchdown catches on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
Jeff Sentell, Dawgnation

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

Cover 4 live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and the DawgNation home page.

COVER 4 on DAWGANTION

(check on the recent reads and views on DawgNation.com)