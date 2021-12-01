Cover 4 on Georgia football: Would an undefeated Alabama still be ranked ahead of UGA this week?
We thought it would be a good venue for a few opinions regarding the 2021 SEC Championship Game between defending national champion Alabama and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs this week.
That said, the quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as those parting words that Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley had for their former players this week.
The latest “Cover 4″ topic is:
Do you think that UGA would still be ranked No. 1 right now ahead of an undefeated Alabama?
Brandon Adams: Yes
Why: There’s not a single result from the 2021 season that suggests Alabama is better than Georgia. Of course, that’s not a guarantee for what happens in the SEC championship, but UGA is the only choice to be ranked No. 1 at the moment regardless of Alabama’s record.
Mike Griffith: Yes
Why: Georgia has displayed a dominant defense and won every game by double digits. Alabama has had its struggles. That would have been enough for the pollsters, collectively, to move the Bulldogs to the top.
Connor Riley: No
Why: Alabama is Alabama. Time is a flat circle. Alabama would still have better wins than Georgia at this point, even if the Bulldogs have looked like the more dominant team.
Jeff Sentell: Yes
Why: By now? Yes. Especially after the last few unsteady weeks for Alabama. That said, I don’t think UGA would have overtaken the Tide at No. 1 until sometime in mid-November. That was when ‘Bama struggled to only beat LSU and Arkansas at home by a combined sum of 13 points.
Cover 4 live airs every Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on the DawgNation Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch and the DawgNation home page.
