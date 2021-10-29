WATCH: What Georgia should and will do at quarterback against Florida

By all accounts, JT Daniels is the healthiest has been since his lat injury first flared up against Vanderbilt. He’s missed the last three games for Georgia.

Georgia will have to make a decision at its quarterback position against Florida.

In those three games, Stetson Bennett has led Georgia to wins over three ranked opponents. The offense likely has a higher ceiling with Daniels under center, but it’s hard to deny how well Bennett has played in the last three weeks.

As for who will start, even the Georgia players weren’t sure when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“Both of them are preparing like they’re going to start,” running back James Cook said. “I don’t know who’s going to start or who’s going to play more. But both are preparing like they want to start.”

Whether it’s Daniels or Bennett starting against the Gators, confidence exists in both options for the members of the No. 1 team in the country.

“Both quarterbacks have been very poised,” Kearis Jackson said. “They approach practice the way they should. They make sure guys are in the right spot, making good checks. Both of those guys have been doing a terrific job in practice.”

Kirby Smart though still has to start someone at quarterback, even if both end up playing. How much Smart rides Daniels or Bennett will a lot about the state of this team moving forward.