WATCH: DawgNation team discusses impact of Georgia football senior class

Stetson Bennett and Devonte Wyatt will both be among those. It’s probably safe to say Saturday is also the final home for 2018 signees like Jordan Davis, Zamir White and James Cook.

It’s hard to know who exactly will be playing their final home game on Saturday for Georgia. Kirby Smart estimates around 28 to 30 players will be honored in pregame festivities.

We likely won’t know until January which players will be back from this team, but it’s undeniable many of them have left a mark on this program.

They’re a key reason why the Bulldogs have the No. 1 ranking and just completed their first unbeaten SEC slate since 1982.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done to this point and for this program,” Smart said. “I go back on how to honor those guys, you play well. That’s our goal, to honor them the right way by playing one of our better games and continuing to improve as we get ready for Charleston Southern.”

Georgia still has plenty of big games ahead of it but Saturday’s contest against Charleston Southern offers an opportunity to reflect and celebrate what this group of Bulldogs has accomplished. The DawgNation team of Brandon Adams, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Mike Griffith share their thoughts on the group as well as preview the game.

DawgNation discusses impact of Georgia football senior class