ATHENS — New details have emerged regarding the speeding and reckless driving arrests of Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon.

According to a police report, obtained by DawgNation, a police officer was stationed near the Olympic Drive exit on Outer Loop 10 at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18. Using their LIDAR device, the officer confirmed that a black 2025 Mercedes GLE was going 105 miles per hour.

At that point, the officer saw the headlights of another vehicle, a white 2025 Mercedes GLE, and estimated it “to be only 10 feet behind the first vehicle.” The officer had already put the LIDAR device away and was not able to get a measurement of the second vehicle.

Per the arrest report, both vehicles slowed to 60 miles per hour as the officer pulled to the edge of the roadway.

The officer drove a quarter of a mile behind the two cars, at which point the officer then activated the siren. Both vehicles remained in the left lane and did not yield for what the officer estimated as one mile.

The officer then changed lanes in an effort to get a closer look at the license plates for both cars. At this point, both cars pulled over.

Cole was driving the black Mercedes GLE while Ikinnagbon drove the white Mercedes GLE. Cole was arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding — maximum limits. Ikinnagbon was charged with reckless driving, speeding — maximum limits and following too closely.

Cole was booked at 9:59 p.m. ET and posted $26 bond at 10:39 p.m. on Wednesday. Ikinnagbon was booked at 10:27 p.m. and posted bond of $39 at 11:08 p.m. the same night.

Cole and Ikinnagbon both issued formal apologies for the incident.

“I want to address the situation from yesterday in Athens,” Cole wrote. “I recognize the seriousness of this matter and the responsibility that comes with representing the University of Georgia and our football program. I understand that there are high standards for how we conduct ourselves, and I take that responsibility very seriously. I deeply regret the impact and negative attention this has caused for my coaches, teammates, and family. As I continue to grow and develop as a young man, I am focused on making better decisions. I respect the process and will cooperate fully as the matter is reviewed. I remain committed to upholding the values of our program and conducting myself in a way that reflects positively on my coaches, teammates, family and the fans who support us so passionately.”

Cole is expected to be one of the key pieces and leaders on Georgia’s 2026 team. He had 59 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this past season as he appeared in all 14 games.

Ikkinnagbon appeared in five games, finishing with 2 tackles in those appearances. He is expected to take on a bigger role in his second year in the program.

“I want to apologize for my actions and the poor decision I made yesterday in Athens,” Ikinnagbon wrote. “As a member of the University of Georgia football team, I recognize that my behavior fell short of the standards expected from anyone who represents this program. Our coaches always preach responsibility and accountability and I regret not living up to that standard. I’m fully sorry for disappointing my coaches, teammates, family and our incredible fans. This has been a tough and embarrassing lesson for me, and I’m committed to learning from it, making smarter, decisions, and earning back your trust through my actions.”

This is not the first time Georgia has run into issues with reckless driving, as it has become a recurring issue with the program over the past few offseasons. Nitro Tuggle, Marques Easley and Nyier Daniels all had driving-related arrests in 2025 and all eventually left the program.

Following Daniels’ arrest in November of 2025, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked whether he considered taking a tougher stance when it comes to driving-related arrests within the program.

“Each case is a case-by-case basis,” Smart said. “And we’ll always evaluate things that way based on the total history of the student-athlete, what the actions were, what they entailed.”