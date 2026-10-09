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By Sarah Spencer, Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
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2 minutes ago
Alabama announces adjusted game day operations for Georgia game
With the threat of Hurricane Isaias, Alabama has announced several changes to game day operations for Saturday’s matchup with Georgia in Tuscaloosa.
Sarah Spencer
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5 hours ago
What TD-leader Chauncey Bowens injury means for Georgia at Alabama
ATHENS — It is starting to appear as if Chauncey Bowens was more than “a little banged up” as Kirby Smart said after the Vanderbilt game.
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14 hours ago
SEC TV times, channels: Rivalry games could produce Heisman moments
There’s always plenty at stake when SEC teams collide, and Saturday will be no different with Texas looking to turn back Oklahoma in the “Red River Rivalry” and Alabama and …
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21 hours ago
State of emergency declared in Alabama, includes Tuscaloosa County
ATHENS — Alabama has declared a state of emergency for 40 of its counties, including Tuscaloosa County where Georgia is scheduled to play Saturday night.
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23 hours ago
Georgia takes Nate Frazier off injury report heading into Alabama showdown
ATHENS — Georgia will be getting a key piece back in its lineup and could be adding another, while Alabama is hopeful one of its key cogs will be on the field.
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