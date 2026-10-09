Georgia and Alabama meet again. But how will Georgia flip the regular season script against the Tide.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, Kaylee Mansell and Cody Chaffins set up where they think UGA is at nearly halfway through the season, why this meeting will be very different from last year’s regular season matchup against Alabama and what we expect to learn from this team after facing the Tide.

Then we update where the Dawgs season stat leaders stand and who we think will be on top by the end of the season.

Later, it’s the best of the internet with Meme Machine and then we look at what we think would be the best alternate venue to play Georgia-Alabama if the storm becomes a problem, wrong answers only.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate