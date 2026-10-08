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1 hour ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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1 hour ago
State of emergency declared in Alabama, includes Tuscaloosa County
ATHENS — Alabama has declared a state of emergency for 40 of its counties, including Tuscaloosa County where Georgia is scheduled to play Saturday night.
Mike Griffith
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3 hours ago
Georgia takes Nate Frazier off injury report heading into Alabama showdown
ATHENS — Georgia will be getting a key piece back in its lineup and could be adding another, while Alabama is hopeful one of its key cogs will be on the field.
Mike Griffith
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3 hours ago
Georgia football recruiting podcast: This is what the recruiting numbers …
They have dominated recruiting for a decade, but why aren’t Georgia and Alabama not quite at the top this year.
Hunter DeLauder
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5 hours ago
Peyton Woodring’s ‘perfect mindset’ could prove pivotal against Alabama
Peyton Woodring has been quite the security blanket for Georgia since he arrived back in 2023.
Hunter DeLauder
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11 hours ago
Kirby Smart addresses Isaias hurricane threat, Georgia preparation
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is keeping his focus on the Alabama game — not the weather — as Saturday’s showdown in Tuscaloosa approaches.
Mike Griffith
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