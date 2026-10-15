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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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Alabama releases official statement regarding fan interaction with Raylen …
Fan behavior was a big talking point coming out of Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama game.
Connor Riley
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SEC TV times, channels: No. 1 Georgia looks to get past fresh Auburn
The SEC race and College Football Playoff field positioning has arrived in compelling fashion.
Mike Griffith
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Don’t overlook improvements made by Georgia CB Demello Jones
Georgia’s secondary passed its toughest test of the season against Alabama. The Bulldogs allowed just 185 yards passing on 16 completions to one of the top passing offenses …
Hunter DeLauder
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What we know about KJ Bolden’s availability and what comes next for …
It was clear that Saturday’s performance against Alabama was not one of KJ Bolden’s best.
Connor Riley
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Coming out party: Georgia draws massive TV audience for win at Alabama
ATHENS — Georgia’s 20-17 win over Alabama was a national coming out party of sorts for the Bulldogs.
Mike Griffith
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