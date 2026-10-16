Georgia provided an updated availability report for this weekend’s game against Auburn.

While offensive lineman Marcus Harrison was removed from the report, Georgia safety KJ Bolden was downgraded from questionable to doubtful.

Georgia football injury report

Defensive back Tyriq Green (ankle) — out

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams (knee) — out

Wide receiver Thomas Blackshear (shoulder) — out

Wide receiver Isiah Canion (right leg) — out

Running back Chauncey Bowens (lower leg) — out

Safety KJ Bolden (right leg) — doubtful

Bolden has been one of Georgia’s most important players this season. He has 22 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 2.0 tackles for loss and an interception. He led Georgia in snaps played against Alabama.

In the event he doesn’t play, Georgia does have options in the secondary. The Bulldogs could slide Rasean Dinkins over and play he and Kyron Jones at safety. Doing so would allow Georgia to keep Khalil Barnes at the star position. The Clemson transfer has excelled in that role for Georgia this season.

Other possibilities include Zion Branch, Ja’Marley Riddle and Blake Stewart. Green would also be worth monitoring but he is out once again after suffering an ankle injury against Western Kentucky.

Nate Frazier is once again absent from the availability report for Georgia, indicating he’s able to play. That was the case last week, before Frazier was held out of Georgia’s win over Alabama.

Dwight Phillips ran for 120 yards while Bo Walker added another 69 on the ground. But with Bowens and Dante Dowdell both out for Georgia, it will be worth monitoring if Frazier sees the field.

Georgia is a nearly three-touchdown favorite against the visiting Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs also have an off week coming out of this game.

The Bulldogs have looked like a team that is in store for a long season with how the first six weeks have gone. If they are to accomplish all of their goals this season, it will need Bolden and Frazier healthy and contributing at the end of the season.

The SEC will put out another availability report on Friday, before providing a final update 90 minutes before kickoff.

Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.