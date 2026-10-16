Evaluating Georgia’s biggest standouts at the midway point of the season | DawgNation at Large.

It’s hard to believe we are halfway through the regular season. So time to had our some mid-season awards.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, with Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell, we pick our first half MVPs, top position groups and top freshman, top assistant coach and breakout star. Plus, our insiders will take a long look at who will step up in Georgia’s running back room with the injuries to Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

We’ve already seen what Dwight Phillips can do, so will we see more of Bo Walker on Saturday. Then Kaylee and Connor will pick what they are buying and selling across college football from the first half of the season.Finally it’s our touchdown predictions for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

If you want to donate to this year’s Chick-fil-a Dawg Bowl to support Coach Mark Richt you can do so below

UGA’s Isakson Center for Neurological disease research – https://richtsdawgbowl.com

Mercy Health Center: Benefit those who are underinsured get health services in Athens – https://mercyhealthcenter.net

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia: Feeding the less fortunate – https://foodbanknega.org/dawgbowl

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31.

And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate