All charges against former Georgia All-American Deandre Baker dropped

ATHENS — Former Georgia All-American and Thorpe Award winner Deandre Baker has had all charges stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in Miramar, Fla., last May dropped, per an ESPN report.

UGA coach Kirby Smart said he hasn’t talked with Baker “much” since the alleged May 12 event.

“I have not talked to Deandre much, I’ve had a couple of NFL teams have reached out and talked and asked questions and things,” Smart said on his Monday Zoom call. “But I did just see that news. I’m very thankful for Deandre, and for that happening for him. I hope he can get things straightened out.”

Baker had been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm and was subsequently put on the NFL commissioner’s list and told to stay away from the New York Giants, the franchise that had selected him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Giants released Baker, and he’s now a free agent.

ESPN reported the break in Baker’s case came on Monday when a Florida lawyer was arrested on extortion charges.

According to the report, attorney Willam Dean wants Baker to pay in excess of $266,000 to his clients, who Dean said would do “anything you want, so long as the money is right.

The Broward County (Fla.) State Attorney’s office subsequently dropped all charges against the cornerback.

