Reports: Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 on verge of official ‘Alliance’ announcement

Texas and Oklahoma announced plans to leave the Big 12 at the end of their media rights contract in June of 2025 last month and requested to join the SEC.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC are expected to announce an alliance on Tuesday aimed at countering the SEC’s surge as the most powerful and valuable college football conference in the nation.

RELATED: Longhorns and Sooners headed for the SEC

The SEC, in turn, voted unanimously to accept the programs amid reports the member schools’ annual revenue share could swell more than $15 million annually from the current $44 million doled out.

RELATED: SEC getting Oklahoma during Sooners’ Golden Age

The response from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC has been to form an alliance that is expected to be formally announced today, per CBS Sports and The Athletic.

The alliance, reportedly, will involve plans focused on NCAA governance, college football schedule and College Football Playoff views.

There has also been speculation this newly formed alliance could conspire to put a pause on any plans to move forward with the 12-team playoff proposed over the summer.