Amarius Mims entry into transfer portal had been rumored at Georgia for weeks, SEC rival among schools interested in him

ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims was on the verge of competing for a starting position this spring before placing his name in the transfer portal on Sunday afternoon. RELATED: News breaks of Amarius Mims’ transfer Sunday afternoon

There has been speculation the 6-foot-7, 330-pound Mims might transfer for weeks, even before the start of spring drills. RELATED: Kirby Smart reveals progress of Amarius Mims, but will he stick at UGA? This is not a move that caught anyone in Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall of guard, to say the least. Junior offensive lineman Clay Webb is another former 5-star recruit who placed his name in the portal on Sunday. Unlike Mims, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb was buried deep on the depth chart and wasn’t believed to be in contention to start. The Mims’ transfer is already attracting national attention. Florida State Miami and Florida are among the schools believed to have an immediate interest in attaining Mims, who was the top-rated prospect from the state of Georgia in the 2021 signing class. RELATED: Mims leaves behind giant mark in Georgia prep ranks

A source with direct knowledge of the situation said a starting spot on the Georgia offensive line wasn’t at the root of Mims’ desire to put himself on what amounts to the free-agent market. Mims, in fact, had a pathway to breaking into the Bulldogs’ starting lineup before the team’s opening game against Oregon on Sept. 3 with offseason conditioning and fall drills still ahead. Mims had missed several practices at the start of spring drills with an undisclosed injury, so the competition for a starting job was just getting underway for him in the UGA spring drills. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last Tuesday he was impressed with Mims’ progress. “We look at the offensive line, and I’m like, ‘Man! Look how far Amarius Mims has come,” Smart said. “Man! Look how far this guy’s grown and gotten better.” The Georgia offensive linemen had a fresh slate with new offensive line coach Stacey Searels replacing Matt Luke earlier this spring.

Mims and Webb are the second and third offensive linemen to transfer this spring. Offensive tackle Owen Condon, an opening day starter in 2020, transferred earlier this spring and is at SMU. In addition to being the top-rated player from Georgia, Mims left Bleckley County High School. As the No. 8 player in the nation, per the 247Sports composite rankings. The Bulldogs will conclude spring drills at 1 p.m. next Saturday with the annual G-Day Game at Sanford Stadium.

