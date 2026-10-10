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1 hour ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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1 hour ago
Another Georgia playmaker ruled out for Alabama on updated injury report
ATHENS — Georgia will have to wait at least one more week before Isiah Canion can contribute in an SEC game.
Mike Griffith
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3 hours ago
Georgia football-Alabama Game Time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to …
Connor Riley
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6 hours ago
Trump cancels plans to attend UGA-Alabama game amid hurricane threat
President Donald Trump has scrapped plans to attend Saturday’s Georgia-Alabama football showdown as Hurricane Isaias bears down on the Gulf Coast.
Greg Bluestein
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7 hours ago
5 things: Setting the stage for clash of SEC titans Georgia, Alabama
ATHENS — Kalen DeBoer likes the way Gunner Stockton is playing at Georgia, but he really, really, likes the start Keelon Russell is off to at Alabama.
Mike Griffith
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11 hours ago
WATCH: Georgia embraces stormy challenge in Alabama game hype video
Georgia heads into the eye of a hurricane Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, looking to take down the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.
Hunter DeLauder
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