The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Vanderbilt in a Week 6 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Vanderbilt 38-14 in its last game to move to 5-0 and 3-0 in SEC play this season. Georgia has not won in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007, though the Bulldogs did beat Alabama 28-7 in last season’s SEC championship game.

Georgia football-Alabama: Game time for Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 7:37 ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Alabama: TV Channel for Week 6 game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Laura Rutledge and Holly Rowe will call the game

Georgia football-Alabama: How to watch online, stream Week 6 game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will stream on the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Alabama: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 6 game

Georgia is a 2-point underdog against Alabama, according to VegasInsider. The over/under for the game is 54.5.

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread this season. This is the first since Georgia’s 2025 game against Notre Dame that the Bulldogs are a point-spread underdog.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Alabama

On playing Alabama...

“A lot of respect for Coach DeBoer and how they go about things. They’ve got an extremely physical football team. They’re playing really high-level football right now. Just got to start watching them yesterday. Was super impressed with both sides of the ball and special teams. Quarterback is playing amazing for them. Guy is really talented, fun to watch, and you’ve seen the growth just from the first game all the way through. The talent this guy has is pretty incredible, and they have great scheme around him. It’ll be a really great challenge for us to go into a really tough environment to go play, and our players will be looking forward to it.”

On Keelon Russell..

“Really all over. I knew about him in high school and watched his high school tape. Knew he was an elite player, probably the best quarterback in the country coming out. Then he goes away and kinda disappears for a year. Reappears, and is just unbelievable. Savvy, arm strength, pocket awareness. People will make him out to be a runner. He doesn’t run unless he has to. He can. He scrambles to throw. He scrambles to run. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s very talented.”

On whether Kalen DeBoer brought anything new schematically to the league...

“It is. It is a lot of similarities between our offense and theirs. There’s some different things that they do that other teams in our league have done, but maybe not in a few years past. I think guys overlap in ideas and things. Certainly when you look back all the times that we’ve played since we’ve been there, all the Washington cutups are in all our stuff. There’s a lot more similarities to what he did there, but a lot of that has morphed into SEC pictures because he’s been in our league so long. Does a tremendous job offensively. Really hard to defend because you don’t feel like there’s a play they don’t have. They’ve got all of them, in terms of plays you have to stop.”

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