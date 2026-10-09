Georgia heads into the eye of a hurricane Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, looking to take down the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide.

These two SEC behemoths meet again in a regular-season game for the third consecutive year, as Georgia is trying to get its first win at Alabama since 2007.

As if preparing for a top-eight matchup was not hard enough, the Bulldogs will also have to brave the elements, with Hurricane Isaias forecast to make landfall sometime Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Most pregame festivities in Tuscaloosa have been delayed or moved indoors, like ESPN’s College Gameday, which will now take place inside Coleman Coliseum. Nonetheless, Georgia is preparing as it normally would for any other game week.

“It’s certainly beyond my control, so we as coaches game plan for multiple situations for weather conditions when they’re there,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said. “We had the same prep last week with the threat of those things, so (it) doesn’t change a lot about practice.”

Smart did say he gets regular updates from the operations team about any game information that could impact how the Bulldogs go about their routine.

One thing’s for sure: Georgia is not shying away from this challenge at hand.

“We don’t back down from any challenges, and we run to the storm; we don’t run away from it,” defensive lineman Elijah Griffin said. “So you know we’re definitely 100% ready in my opinion.”

The last time Georgia and Alabama met was back in the SEC Championship game, where the Bulldogs handled the Crimson Tide 28-7.

A win on Saturday would be the first time Georgia has won back-to-back games against Alabama since they beat them three straight times from 2002-07