Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2448 (May 8, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at new information coming out about the recruitment of 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and his interest in UGA. Later in the show former Bulldog Terrence Edwards stops by to share his insight on the Dawgs commitment from Jared Curtis.

UGA might go to ‘extreme’ lengths to win 5-star recruiting battle