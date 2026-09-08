Just one week into the season, there has been real movement in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings.

Georgia now sits at No. 2 in the poll, moving up from its No. 3 slot in the preseason. Georgia beat Tennessee State of the FCS 63-3 to open the season.

“I thought our guys, the message was, you know, first impression,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And first impression of this team would be judged by how they handled the opponent and how well they played to our standard or not. And I thought, you know, for three quarters there — first, third, and fourth — we did that. Second, we had some sloppiness, didn’t do some things well.”

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Ahead of Georgia is Ohio State at No. 1. Oregon dropped to No. 6 after just beating Boise State. Notre Dame is No. 3, Texas is No. 4 and Indiana is No. 5.

In total, there were nine ranked teams from the SEC in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs have future games against No. 11 Oklahoma, No.12 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 23 Missouri.

The only ranked team to lose from the first AP Poll was Louisville, which lost 41-38 to Ole Miss. Michigan dropped out of the AP Poll after its narrow win over Western Michigan.

While there wasn’t much top action to open the season, that changes going into this week. Ohio State visits Texas while Oklahoma travels to Michigan. Other games of note include Arizona State visiting No. 10 Texas A&M, while Arizona plays No. 16 BYU.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs once again have a nonconference game. They host Western Kentucky, who lost 49-14 to Nevada to open the season. Georgia will be wearing alternate uniforms for the game, as the Bulldogs announced they will be in all white uniforms.

“Should be a great opportunity for us to continue to get better,” Smart said. “And we have a saying around here, ‘You don’t have to be sick to get better.’ And that’s been the motto of last weekend this week.”

Georgia’s game against Western Kentucky is scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. start on Saturday. The game will air on SEC Network.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2