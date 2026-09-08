ATHENS — Bigger, stronger, faster and better, Georgia looked like one of the best FBS-level teams in the nation bullying FSC-level Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Bulldogs used their second, third and fourth-stringers — most all of them higher-rated prospects than the vast majority of the Tigers’ team — to record the 63-3 victory

It was valuable game experience in one sense, but Coach Kirby Smart said out loud what many were thinking when asked about emptying the bench at quarterback.

“It’s really not so much about the development because they get those same reps every day in practice,” Smart said. “Like, what’s the difference in when we go out there and do eight third downs against our defense or we do eight third downs out there? I think they get better work in practice, honestly.”

Smart certainly did make more of the blowout win than it was, keeping the standout performances of Khamari Brooks and PJ Dean into perspective.

“They just played Tennessee State, they didn’t play an SEC opponent,” Smart said. “They got to grow up and they got to get better.”

Georgia has opened as a 40.5-point favorite over Western Kentucky in the 12:45 p.m. game on Saturday.

It’s a sure bet Smart will be looking more closely for answers than at the scoreboard against the Hilltoppers.

The Bulldogs still have questions to answer, among them:

1. Can Gunner Stockton hit the deep ball?

At one point in an earlier practice Smart chided his quarterbacks for being “0-for-30” on passes over 30 yards.

Stockton’s longest pass traveled some 24 yards from the line of scrimmage and was under thrown — but caught — by promising freshman receiver Craig Dandridge.

The Bulldogs’ offense with Stockton consisted of quick, efficient passes and effective play-action passes off a dominant run game.

There was no need to throw the deep ball against Tennessee State, but it’s safe to assume it’s been worked on behind the practice gate.

2. Does the Georgia backfield have home run potential?

Nate Frazier broke off a 48-yard run, but it was Tennessee State, and much wasn’t required.

“Really, it just hit right where the looks they gave us the times he was in, and some big holes opened up,” Smart said. “And he did a nice job being explosive through them.”

Soon enough there will be an SEC defense on the other side of the ball, and those downfield blocks will come harder and more elusiveness and tackle-breaking will be required from the UGA backs.

3. Can UGA bring the same “FPE” against Western Kentucky?

It’s not the opening game, it’s a 12:45 p.m. kickoff against another hapless opponent — the Hilltoppers got drilled at Nevada, 49-14.

Can the Bulldogs muster the same sort of electric effort and enthusiasm -- “Fire, Passion and Energy” -- they showed against Tennessee State?

Will Smart empty the bench once again and play three or more quarterbacks if afforded the opportunity?

“I can’t predict that, I mean, I can’t predict how the game is going to go,” Smart said when asked about pulling his starters against Tennessee State. “I would be remiss to sit here and tell you that we want to get a X number of plays. How do we know how it’s gonna go up in these games when they’ve been tight before? So just adjust on the fly.”