ATHENS — Through the first two weeks of the season, Georgia has not been tested thus far.

The Bulldogs held onto the No. 1 ranking in this week’s AP Poll Top 25 rankings, as they beat Tennessee Tech 48-3.

But head coach Kirby Smart expects a tough test this coming week as the Bulldogs go on the road for the first time this season against Kentucky.

“I don’t think we’ve been up there that it wasn’t just a battle,” Smart said. “I can’t think of a time I’ve ever been to that stadium and played in a game that was like, well, that was easy. It’s never easy up there. Never. It’s never easy on the road in the SEC at all, and I don’t know if people truly appreciate and respect a win on the road at Kentucky, how hard it is.”

Georgia last visited Kentucky in 2022, with the Bulldogs being held to just 16 points in a 16-6 win.

Smart is 8-0 in his career against Mark Stoops, and the two are the longest-tenured coaches in the SEC.

This Kentucky team will have some inside intel on the Georgia program, as the Wildcats welcomed in two former Bulldogs this offseason. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson transferred to Kentucky this offseason.

“We’re about to go eight games straight of SEC play,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “It’s going to be a gauntlet, but I think, you know, I think we’re going to be prepared for that. We’re going to be ready for that, and we’re excited for that. You know, obviously we’ll watch the film of this game improve, but we need to improve on that and then move on to Kentucky next week.”

Kentucky is coming off a 31-6 home loss to South Carolina and will no doubt look to put a better effort forward.

As for the rest of the AP Poll Top 25 rankings, Texas is No. 2, Ohio State comes in at No. 3 after its big win over Michigan. Alabama is No. 4 and Ole Miss is No. 5. Georgia also held the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings as well.

Georgia’s game against Kentucky is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3