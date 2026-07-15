Few figures in the Georgia football community ignite debate like offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

This will be the fourth straight fall that Bobo is in charge of the Georgia offense. Two of the previous three seasons have seen Bobo end the season as a finalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

But, as critics will swiftly point out, Georgia has not won a College Football Playoff game since Bobo returned as the offensive coordinator. Those College Football Playoff shortcomings don’t all fall on Bobo, but he is an easy target for criticism.

Bobo was given a raise and contract extension this offseason. He will become the first offensive coordinator under Kirby Smart to hold the title for four seasons.

Entering the 2026 season, the team of DawgNation analysts discusses what lies ahead for Bobo and why he remains such a controversial figure within the fan base.

Brandon Adams: “He almost reminds me of the rock band Nickelback a little bit in that Nickelback is not the worst rock band of all time. They’re just famous for online criticism to me. I feel like Mike Bobo fits that to me. He’s not the worst offensive coordinator. In fact, he’s not even to my estimation a bad offensive coordinator, but he is famous for being criticized online in a way that has a tendency to echo and I also don’t believe that everything that gets said about him is incorrect or unfair, but I do believe because he is a well-known punching bag on the internet, it almost becomes a not quite self-fulfilling prophecy, but almost like a duplicating prophecy where people just have a tendency to latch on to it.”

Connor Riley: “They have a lot of pieces on offense that I’m really interested in seeing and how they mesh and come together and you know, interestingly enough, I think some of the problems that people had, especially at the end of last season, which naturally carried into the offseason, the fact that Mike Bobo didn’t have his starting center and Drew Bobo, I thought drastically impacted the way that the Georgia offense was able to play last season at the end of the year and so if Drew’s able to get back healthy, I think the value that he brings to this team is going to make Mike Bobo somewhat less of a punching bag.”

Mike Griffith: “I hesitate to be too critical of Mike Bobo because, again, when I try to give a 10,000-foot view on the guy, he produced Matthew Stafford, number one overall pick. He was the offensive coordinator when Aaron Murray set the SEC’s all-time passing record for yardage. The highest scoring offense in Georgia history was a Mike Bobo offense with a quarterback that few people can name right now off the top of their head. And then last year, third in the nation on fourth-down conversions. Those were pretty clutch in a lot of those come-from-behind wins.”

Kaylee Mansell: “Since taking that (offensive coordinator) position back in 2023, basically every class on this team are guys that Mike Bobo has recruited, with the exception of some of the fifth-year guys. So now these are the guys that he went after. And even though I know NIL kind of takes away some of that talent that maybe Monken had before, I mean, these are his guys. So realistically, it has to be this year that works because almost everybody that’s come through this offense was recruited by Mike Bobo.”

Jeff Sentell: “I’ve seen a lot of SEC offensive coordinator rankings that have Bobo no worse than third in the conference. That’s behind Ryan Grubb at Alabama and then now Buster Faulkner at Florida. First of all, that’s a lot of Appreciation Society there for Buster already. I think people take for granted that Bobo’s been around and maybe everybody looks at he’s been around and he’s called so many big games and he’s had Georgia in so many big games and they think about, you know, I think a lot of the stigma around Mike (Bobo) is because his teams have not been able to overcome in a tight spot or to make the play in a tight spot.”