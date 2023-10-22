ATHENS — Georgia football did not have a game this past weekend as it was off.

And despite strong performances from Big Ten foes Michigan and Ohio State, the Bulldogs still maintained the top spot in the Week 9 AP Poll.

Michigan beat rival Michigan State 49-0, while Ohio State took down Penn State 20-12. Those two teams sit behind Georgia. Florida State stayed at No. 4 after its 38-20 win over Duke and Washington is ranked No. 5 after its 15-7 over Arizona State.

Georgia is also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week.

While Georgia didn’t have a game this past week, it spent time focusing on the opponents ahead. The Bulldogs next play Florida, who will enter the game with a 5-2 record. Georgia began preparing to face Florida in the second half of this past week.

“The back half of the week will be about Florida. The front half of the week will be about us,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The focus is on us and how we can get better.”

Georgia will be entering the game against Florida without its best player in tight end Brock Bowers. He had ankle surgery following Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs could get back several key offensive pieces including offensive tackle Amarius Mims. He has missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

Florida isn’t the only team Georgia spent this past week preparing for, as the Bulldogs have games against No. 16 Missouri, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 21 Tennessee following the contest against Florida.

Missouri and Ole Miss both won on Saturday, as the former beat South Carolina while the latter beat Auburn. Tennessee though lost its second SEC game of the season, as the Volunteers fell 34-20 to Alabama.

Georgia is the only unbeaten team left in the SEC at this point of the season. Florida and Missouri each have one conference loss on the eastern side of the division. Those next two contests for Georgia will go a long way in determining the winner of the SEC East.

“We kind of take a picture of where we are, what we can do better and how we can practice it better to maybe get better results,” Smart said. “That’s what we started on today. We do work on future opponents. Worked on some teams that are further out today, less further out tomorrow and then we’ll start on Florida prep probably tomorrow or Thursday.”

Georgia takes on Florida this coming Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on CBS.

Below you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9