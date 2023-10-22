ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs did not have a game this past weekend, as the team had their traditional off week before taking on the Florida Gators.

Yet as has been the case for every week so far during the 2023 college football season, Georgia held the top spot in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Behind Georgia sits Michigan at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Washington at No. 5. The top 5 remains unchanged, as North Carolina was the only team ranked in the top 10 to lose. The Tar Heels lost 31-27 at home against Virginia.

While the Bulldogs were using the week off to recover, Georgia was also putting in some prep work for the teams ahead. Georgia’s schedule will get tougher in the coming weeks as it plays Florida, No. 16 Missouri, No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 20 Tennessee.

Missouri beat South Carolina 34-12 while Ole Miss took down Auburn 28-21. The Tigers have an off week before coming to Athens on Nov. 4.

Florida, Georgia’s next opponent was also off this week.

“We kind of take a picture of where we are, what we can do better and how we can practice it better to maybe get better results,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Tuesday. “That’s what we started on today. We do work on future opponents. Worked on some teams that are further out today, less further out tomorrow and then we’ll start on Florida prep probably tomorrow or Thursday.”

As Georgia’s schedule currently stands, the Bulldogs have not played a team currently ranked in this week’s Coaches Poll. Three of Georgia’s next four games will come against teams that are ranked. Georgia will be without star tight end Brock Bowers for the next couple of weeks as he had ankle surgery. In that sense, the off week came at a good time for the Bulldogs.

Georgia and Florida are set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on CBS. The game will be played in Jacksonville, Fla.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9