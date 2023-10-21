Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2056 (Oct. 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what’s next for UGA after Brock Bowers’ ankle injury sustained last Saturday at Vanderbilt that will likely keep the Bulldogs’ star tight end out for the next few weeks.

Georgia football podcast: A simple stat that explains how UGA can overcome Brock Bowers’ injury

Beginning of the show: Georgia obviously has a tough task ahead of it as it plans to play the next few games without Brock Bowers, a rare example of a tight end who could’ve emerged as a legitimate Heisman contender.

Bowers’ valuable is unmistakable, but I’ll explain on today’s show why he’s perhaps not irreplaceable based on examples from some of UGA’s biggest games from last season.

15-minute mark: I share some audio from former UGA great David Pollack’s recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show discussing his evaluation of the Dawgs so far this season.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including South Carolina coach Shane Beamer breaking his foot after kicking something in frustration after South Carolina’s loss to Florida.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show and shares one of his most enduring memories of his performances against Florida.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.