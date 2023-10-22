Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2057 (Oct. 19, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former Georgia great David Pollack said about UGA’s upcoming games -- including at least one future opponent that could pose a challenge to the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: David Pollack sees upcoming game as potential ‘problem’ for UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia is slated to face its most challenging stretch of regular season games starting this upcoming Saturday against Florida, and former UGA great David Pollack told the Dan Patrick Show this week he sees at least one of the Bulldogs’ upcoming games as a potential “problem” for UGA. I’ll discuss that topic and more on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss UGA flipping a four-star defensive back away from LSU in a significant win for the Bulldogs’ 2024 recruiting class.

15-minute mark: I share a rare one-on-one interview with UGA coach Kirby Smart on Mark Richt and the Dawg Bowl event which took place Wednesday night and raised money for Parkinson’s and Crohn’s disease research.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a closer look at some possible Playoff matchups for UGA.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoes and share the Gator Hater Countdown.