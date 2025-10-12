ATHENS — Georgia is coming out of a physical, draining and emotional win over the rival Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The performance, a 20-10 road win, moves Georgia up in this week’s AP Poll Top 25. Georgia is now ranked No. 9 after the win.

If it can be the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels this week, it has the chance to climb even higher.

But beating Ole Miss at home will be no easy task. The Rebels enter the game with an unbeaten record, one of just two SEC teams without a loss to this point.

Ole Miss has also had some time to prepare for Saturday’s game. The game against Georgia will be Ole Miss’s first SEC game since Sept. 27, when it picked up a home win over LSU.

The Rebels were off the week of Oct. 4 and then squeezed out a 24-21 home win over Washington State on Saturday.

Georgia knows it is going to have its hands full against Ole Miss. The Rebels beat Georgia 28-10 in Oxford, Mississippi, last season. This is a wildly different Ole Miss team, yet still one that has surpassed preseason expectations.

After the win over Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart wasted little time in turning the page to Saturday’s game.

“Really proud of this team, guys. That’s the message. Nothing else needs to be said. And then how hard these guys played in the face of a tough crowd and tough adversity. We need a better atmosphere than that next week by our fans.”

Georgia’s lone loss this season did come at home to Alabama, with the Bulldogs falling 24-21 back on Sept. 27. The loss snapped Georgia’s 33-game home winning streak, which had been the longest in the country.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview Saturday’s game. This is one of three matchups this weekend featuring two ranked SEC teams. Alabama hosts Tennessee, while LSU travels to Vanderbilt.

Kickoff for the Ole Miss-Georgia game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8 below. Georgia came in at No. 7 in the Coaches Poll this week.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8