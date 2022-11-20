Georgia maintains strong grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 thanks to reloaded defense

The Bulldogs received 62 of the 63 first-place votes (Ohio State got the other), elevating them above the No. 2 Buckeyes, Michigan, TCU and USC, which rounded out the Top Five.

Georgia defended its No. 1 rank in the Associated Press Top 25 poll thanks to how Kirby Smart’s reloaded defensive unit stymied Kentucky on Saturday.

The SEC has five teams in the Top 25 with one week remaining in the regular season before conference championship games take place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Georgia features the top-scoring defense in the nation (11.09 points per game) and is No. 3 in run defense, No. 5 in total defense and No. 7 in pass efficiency defense despite losing eight NFL draft picks of last year’s unit, including five first-rounders.

Saturday, the Bulldogs stopped the Wildcats twice on fourth downs and Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass at the UGA 2-yard line in Lexington.

UGA safety Christopher Smith is a finalist for the Nagurski Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive player, while defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has inked over $1 million in NIL deals, improved to 25-3 as a starter despite throwing for a season-low 116 yards and getting picked off for the fifth time in the last four games.