Georgia maintains strong grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 thanks to reloaded defense

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • San Jose State
    31
    Final
    Utah State
    35
    Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
  • Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
  • Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
    New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
  • Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • Georgia State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Marshall
    West Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN2 @5:00 ET
    (24) Oklahoma State
    Rutgers
    Sat, 11/26 on BTN @5:00 ET
    Maryland
    South Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (9) Clemson
  • Army
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    UMass
    Old Dominion
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    South Alabama
    Western Kentucky
    Sat, 11/26 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Florida Atlantic
    New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Liberty
  • (3) Michigan
    Sat, 11/26 on FOX @5:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
    (23) Coastal Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    James Madison
    Kent State
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Buffalo
    East Carolina
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Temple
  • Virginia
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN Networks
    Virginia Tech
    Akron
    Sat, 11/26 on ESPN3 @6:30 ET
    Northern Illinois
    South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
  • Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
    Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
  • Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
    East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
  • Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
    Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
  • Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
    UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
  • (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
    Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
  • (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
    Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
    Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
  • Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
    (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
    Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
  • (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
    Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
    South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
  • Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
    Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
  • (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
    Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
    Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
    Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
  • Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    10
    (5) Tennessee
    38
    Final
    South Carolina
    63
    Boise State
    20
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
  • New Mexico State
    14
    Final
    Missouri
    45
    (24) Oklahoma State
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma
    28
    (14) Ole Miss
    27
    Final
    Arkansas
    42
    (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
  • Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
    Colorado State
    12
    Final
    Air Force
    24
    UAB
    10
    Final
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    (15) Washington
    54
  • San Jose State
    31
    Final
    Utah State
    35
    Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
    (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas

Georgia maintains strong grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25 thanks to reloaded defense

The Georgia Bulldogs have been ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in 26 of the past 28 AP Top 25 polls. The two weeks they were not, they were ranked No. 3.
@Georgia
@mikegriffith32
Posted

Georgia defended its No. 1 rank in the Associated Press Top 25 poll thanks to how Kirby Smart’s reloaded defensive unit stymied Kentucky on Saturday.

The Bulldogs received 62 of the 63 first-place votes (Ohio State got the other), elevating them above the No. 2 Buckeyes, Michigan, TCU and USC, which rounded out the Top Five.

RELATED: CFP Field clears up after “Survival Saturday” action

The SEC has five teams in the Top 25 with one week remaining in the regular season before conference championship games take place on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

Georgia features the top-scoring defense in the nation (11.09 points per game) and is No. 3 in run defense, No. 5 in total defense and No. 7 in pass efficiency defense despite losing eight NFL draft picks of last year’s unit, including five first-rounders.

Saturday, the Bulldogs stopped the Wildcats twice on fourth downs and Kelee Ringo intercepted a pass at the UGA 2-yard line in Lexington.

UGA safety Christopher Smith is a finalist for the Nagurski Award, which goes to the nation’s top defensive player, while defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has inked over $1 million in NIL deals, improved to 25-3 as a starter despite throwing for a season-low 116 yards and getting picked off for the fifth time in the last four games.

RELATED: Bennett sells nickname, will now go by “The Milkman” after new NIL deal

Bennett’s mobility was on display as he had a 17-yard run, finishing with 25 yards on his five scrambles.

The AP Top 25 rankings for Week 12

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. USC

6. LSU

7. Clemson

8. Alabama

9. Tennessee

10. Oregon

11. Penn State

12. Washington

13. Notre Dame

14. Utah

15. Kansas State

16. Florida State

17. UCLA

18. North Carolina

19. Tulane

20. Ole Miss

21. Cincinnati

22. Oregon State

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Texas

25. UCF

UGA News

NextSocial media reacts to Tennessee implosion, wild college football …
Leave a Comment