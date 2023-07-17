The 2023 SEC Media Days begin on Monday, July 17 in Nashville. Below you can find live updates, analysis, schedule and notes from the event.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday. The Georgia football player representatives will be tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

12:00 p.m. ET update: All 14 members of the SEC will be represented in Nashville this week as talking season unofficially gets underway starting on Monday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will start things off on Monday as he addresses the media just after 12:30 p.m. ET. He will likely address a number of issues including future scheduling, the impending additions of Texas and Oklahoma and the future of a 12-team playoff.