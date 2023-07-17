clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

The 2023 SEC Media Days begin on Monday, July 17 in Nashville. Below you can find live updates, analysis, schedule and notes from the event.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday. The Georgia football player representatives will be tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

2023 SEC Media Days: live updates, analysis and news

12:00 p.m. ET update: All 14 members of the SEC will be represented in Nashville this week as talking season unofficially gets underway starting on Monday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will start things off on Monday as he addresses the media just after 12:30 p.m. ET. He will likely address a number of issues including future scheduling, the impending additions of Texas and Oklahoma and the future of a 12-team playoff.

Wednesday, July 19

  • Alabama head coach Nick Saban, 10:05 a.m. ET
  • Alabama’s JC Latham, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Dallas Turner, 10:50 a.m. ET
  • Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Arkansas’ Landen Jackson, KJ Jefferson, Rocket Sanders, 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Florida head coach Bill Napier, 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Florida’s Kingsley Equakun, Jason Marshall, Ricky Pearsall, 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, 3:25 p.m. ET
  • Kentucky’s Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine and JJ Weaver, 4:10 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 20

  • Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, 10:05 a.m. ET
  • Ole Miss’ Cedric Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, Deantre Prince, 10:50 a.m. ET
  • South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, 11:30 a.m. ET
  • South Carolina’s Tonka Hemingway, Kai Kroeger, Spencer Rattler 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Tennessee’s Joe Milton, Omari Thomas, Jacob Warren, 1:50 p.m. ET
Kirby Smart’s Waffle House football epiphany, humble beginnings after …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Ongoing quarterback competition no reason to doubt Georgia …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
2023 SEC Media Days will show just how much the Georgia football …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
Ladd McConkey represents best of Georgia player development

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
Ranking the Top 10 Georgia wins under Kirby Smart

Bill King

