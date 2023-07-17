NASHVILLE — Georgia football has accomplished a lot under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East five times since Smart took over. Twice, they’ve ended the season as the SEC champion. And of course, the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships.

But Georgia has not yet received the kind of recognition at the beginning of the season that it always earns at the end of the year. Forget being ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, Georgia has not yet even been picked to win the SEC to open a season.

That in all likelihood will change this week at SEC media days in Nashville. Even with questions abound about the state of the Georgia football program, the Bulldogs seem to have ascended to being the top team in college football’s top conference.

Smart’s team is the betting favorite to win the national championship yet again this season. We’re a long way from getting to that point and betting odds don’t always translate to end-of-season success. Even within the SEC, the two times Georgia won the league under Smart, Alabama was the SEC preseason pick to do so. And the Crimson Tide did not make it to Atlanta in either 2017 or 2022.