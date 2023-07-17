clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

NASHVILLE — Georgia football has accomplished a lot under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have won the SEC East five times since Smart took over. Twice, they’ve ended the season as the SEC champion. And of course, the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships.

But Georgia has not yet received the kind of recognition at the beginning of the season that it always earns at the end of the year. Forget being ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, Georgia has not yet even been picked to win the SEC to open a season.

That in all likelihood will change this week at SEC media days in Nashville. Even with questions abound about the state of the Georgia football program, the Bulldogs seem to have ascended to being the top team in college football’s top conference.

Smart’s team is the betting favorite to win the national championship yet again this season. We’re a long way from getting to that point and betting odds don’t always translate to end-of-season success. Even within the SEC, the two times Georgia won the league under Smart, Alabama was the SEC preseason pick to do so. And the Crimson Tide did not make it to Atlanta in either 2017 or 2022.

Alabama and Tennessee both have new quarterbacks and offensive coordinators. Georgia does as well, but the Bulldogs have not been as reliant on strong quarterback play as those two programs have. Even with Stetson Bennett being a Heisman finalist a season ago and Todd Monken heading to the NFL, Georgia’s defense is expected to take a big step forward.

As for LSU, the Tigers still got blown out by Tennessee a season ago and lost to Texas A&M. There’s reason to be excited if you’re an LSU fan but the 2022 SEC Championship Game may temper some from picking LSU to win the league this season. Georgia won 50-30 in a game that did not feel as close as the final score indicated.

For as much as we’ve questioned other teams to this point, Georgia will need to provide some football-related answers this week. Smart will undoubtedly have to answer questions about his team’s culture given the offseason Georgia has had but there are some on-field matters that need addressing.

Quarterback figures to come up a bunch this week given Georgia will be replacing Bennett. The Bulldogs haven’t named a starter yet but all signs point to Carson Beck being that guy. You can bet player representatives Brock Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran will field more than a few questions about who will be Georgia’s next quarterback.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia has to replace two All-Americans in Chris Smith and Jalen Carter. Add in Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith and you have some big shoes that need to be filled. Given the way Georgia has recruited and developed on this side of the ball, Georgia will likely be seen as the team with the top defense. Kamari Lassiter is the lone defensive player in Nashville this week for Georgia but Malaki Starks, Javon Bullard, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Nazir Stackhouse will all garner All-SEC votes.

