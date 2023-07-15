Tennessee wanted Darnell Washington bad enough that it gave him impermissible benefits on multiple occasions and was willing to break NCAA rules in order to try and land him as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

He still signed with Georgia anyway, where he went on to become a two-time national champion.

A recent report from Mike Wilson of the Knoxville-News Sentinel shows that former Tennessee assistant Brian Niedermeyer committed numerous violations while recruiting Washington. Niedermeyer reportedly gave Washington $750 in cash during a January 2019 visit to Washington’s high school. Washington was a junior at Desert Pines High School at the time.

During two visits Washington took to Tennessee in 2019, the Volunteers gave Washington impermissible benefits totaling $1,713. NCAA documents show that Washington received benefits in the form of free lodging on one occasion, free meals on two occasions and UT apparel on two occasions.