By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
NASHVILLE — With SEC media days officially starting Monday, the Georgia football program has provided an updated roster for the 2023 football season.

The biggest change would be the addition of eight summer 2023 enrollees. Most of Georgia’s 2023 signing class went through spring practice, as the Bulldogs had 18 early enrollees.

In addition to the eight remaining 2023 signees, Georgia also added walk-on running back Len’Neth Whitehead to the roster. He transferred from Tennessee but will not count against Georgia’s scholarship hold. Georgia saw transfers Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie all transfer in prior to spring practice.

Below you can see the positions, jersey numbers, heights and weights of the nine newcomers to the program

NameNumberPositionHeightWeight
Troy Bowles0ILB6-foot205
Daniel Harris15DB6-foot-2175
Chris Peal27DB6-foot-1190
Kyron Jones37ATH6-foot-2200
Len’Neth Whitehead41RB6-foot-2220
Kelton Smith54OL6-foot-4330
Bo Hughley59OL6-foot-7300
Jamal Meriweather72OL6-foot-7287
Peyton Woodring91K6-foot-6175

It should be noted that Jones is expected to ultimately end up playing in the secondary despite being listed as an athlete. During parts of his recruitment, he was considered as a running back prospect for some schools.

Harris and Peal both have the defensive back label but will both likely be cornerbacks for Georgia. The Bulldogs also signed AJ Harris, Justyn Rhett and Joenel Aguero as defensive backs in the 2023 signing class. Those three went through spring drills, with Aguero perhaps best positioned to be an early contributor for the Bulldogs.

Hughley and Meriweather will likely be offensive tackles for the Bulldogs, while Smith is expected to play guard for Georgia.

Bowles was one of three inside linebackers signees, as he will join Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen. Those two both enrolled early, with each making a handful of plays for the Bulldogs during the G-Day scrimmage. Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles.

Woodring is expected to compete against Jared Zirkel for placekicking and kickoff duties for Georgia. Jack Podlesny held those duties last year for Georgia but is now playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

Georgia signed the No. 2 overall signing class in the 2023 recruiting cycle. While it may be tough for some of these summer enrollees to contribute immediately given the transition from high school to college, their best days are ahead of them.

The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart will speak on Tuesday in Nashville. Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Sedrick Van Pran are the player representatives for Georgia.

