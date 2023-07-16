NASHVILLE — With SEC media days officially starting Monday, the Georgia football program has provided an updated roster for the 2023 football season.

The biggest change would be the addition of eight summer 2023 enrollees. Most of Georgia’s 2023 signing class went through spring practice, as the Bulldogs had 18 early enrollees.

In addition to the eight remaining 2023 signees, Georgia also added walk-on running back Len’Neth Whitehead to the roster. He transferred from Tennessee but will not count against Georgia’s scholarship hold. Georgia saw transfers Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas and Smoke Bouie all transfer in prior to spring practice.

Below you can see the positions, jersey numbers, heights and weights of the nine newcomers to the program