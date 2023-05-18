ESPN sets lofty expectations for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck
Carson Beck has not yet been named the starting quarterback for Georgia. He, along with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, will continue to battle it out into the fall and most likely the season.
But coming off an impressive spring performance, it’s hard to not see Beck as the eventual starter for the Bulldogs. He’s the most veteran option for the team and the only one of the three who has completed a collegiate pass.
While there’s still some unknown for Beck, expectations are quite high for the fourth-year quarterback. Georgia is expected to be one of, if not the top, title contenders this season.
ESPN’s David Hale ranked every quarterback situation in college football and sorted them into tiers. Beck and Georgia slotted into the third tier, with only a handful of more proven quarterbacks ranked ahead of Beck.
The Georgia quarterback was lumped in with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who was the No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle.
“Both Georgia and Penn State are moving on from QBs who won a lot of games but spent most of their careers dodging criticism from fans. So, will their successors with more recruiting pedigree actually win as much,” Hale asked. “Beck appeared to secure the Georgia job this spring, and he certainly looks the part a bit more than Stetson Bennett did.” “(Drew) Allar and Beck may well have better NFL evaluations when it’s all said and done, but the bar for wins and losses in college will be awfully high.”
Beck threw four touchdowns and no interceptions in mop-up duty last season for the Bulldogs. He’ll be replacing a Heisman Trophy finalist in Stetson Bennett, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
Georgia will also have a new offensive coordinator, as Mike Bobo takes over for Todd Monken. While it was only a spring game, Beck and Bobo looked good in their respective debuts.
Beck spoke highly of his connection with Bobo following the spring game.
“I felt like everything was working,” Beck said after the G-Day game. “You know, Bobo was really dialing it up. I just told him that afterward when we just talked. He was dialing it up, we were executing, guys were getting open, guys were catching balls, guys were making plays. You know, it’s really easy whenever we do that and we’re executing on all levels.”
Beck completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts while working with the first-team offense, throwing for 211 yards and a touchdown. He’s yet to start a game for the Bulldogs in his career.
Given Georgia will be trying to win a third consecutive championship, an unprecedented feat in the modern era of the sport, the pressure will be high on whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job.
Beck seems like the favorite to do so at this point in time. And he welcomes the challenge of being Georgia’s starting quarterback.
“I feel like I compete in everything that I do,” Beck said. “Whether it’s school, whether it’s on the football field, even if I’m playing a pick-up basketball game at the rec center, like, I’m going to compete. I feel like it’s just natural.”
