ESPN sets lofty expectations for Georgia quarterback Carson Beck

Carson Beck has not yet been named the starting quarterback for Georgia. He, along with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, will continue to battle it out into the fall and most likely the season. But coming off an impressive spring performance, it’s hard to not see Beck as the eventual starter for the Bulldogs. He’s the most veteran option for the team and the only one of the three who has completed a collegiate pass. While there’s still some unknown for Beck, expectations are quite high for the fourth-year quarterback. Georgia is expected to be one of, if not the top, title contenders this season.

ESPN’s David Hale ranked every quarterback situation in college football and sorted them into tiers. Beck and Georgia slotted into the third tier, with only a handful of more proven quarterbacks ranked ahead of Beck. The Georgia quarterback was lumped in with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who was the No. 1 ranked quarterback prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. “Both Georgia and Penn State are moving on from QBs who won a lot of games but spent most of their careers dodging criticism from fans. So, will their successors with more recruiting pedigree actually win as much,” Hale asked. “Beck appeared to secure the Georgia job this spring, and he certainly looks the part a bit more than Stetson Bennett did.” “(Drew) Allar and Beck may well have better NFL evaluations when it’s all said and done, but the bar for wins and losses in college will be awfully high.”